Netflix lands in trouble after being accused of showing child porn

Streaming giant Netflix is in trouble after the Parents Television Council sent a letter to the CEO - Reed Hastings highlighting that an Argentine film titled Desire, shows nine-year-old girls masturbating on screen. Following the broadcast of the particular episode, the group slammed Netflix for airing child pornography and sent them a petition to remove the content from its services.

"I respectfully, but pointedly, ask you: Does the Netflix brand stand for the distribution of nine-year-old girls masturbating? The answer is yes or no; there is no other choice here," read the letter, written by Timothy F. Winter, president of the Parents Television Council.

The parents’ group went ahead and accused Netflix of “showing a reckless disregard for the millions of families that keep your streaming platform alive and viable.” He also said that the company placed its profits ahead of their sense of corporate social responsibility and potentially engaged in criminal activity. The letter also cited the MeToo campaign which took off in Hollywood after a lot of women spoke about sexual harassment that exists in the film industry.

Meanwhile, in a letter to IndieWire, Diego Kaplan, the director of the film defended the scene and said, "No adult interacted with the girls, other than the child acting coach. Everything was done under the careful surveillance of the girls' mothers. Because I knew this scene might cause some controversy at some point, there is 'Making Of' footage of the filming of the entire scene.”