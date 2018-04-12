Netflix officially pulls out of Cannes Film Festival

One of the most reputed film festivals of the world, Cannes Film Festival is facing a battle with modernisation. As the festival promotes filmmaking and filmmakers, it is now facing a crisis with modernised distribution of films in online streaming platforms. It has now been reported that streaming giant, Netflix has pulled out of the festival in all capacity following its ban at the festival.

The decision to pull out comes after the festival made it mandatory for all competing films to have a minimum of one week screening in a French theatre. While some of the Netflix films did get theatre release, they never got one in France. “We want our films to be on fair ground with every other filmmaker. There’s a risk in us going in this way and having our films and filmmakers treated disrespectfully at the festival. They’ve set the tone. I don’t think it would be good for us to be there,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer told Variety.

The festival committee remains saddened by Netflix’s exit but refuses to budge from its regulations which was brought in place this year. “Last year, when we selected these two films, I thought I could convince Netflix to release them in cinemas. I was presumptuous, they refused. The Netflix people loved the red carpet and would like to be present with other films. But they understand that the intransigence of their own model is now the opposite of ours,” Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux told The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year, Netflix had competed with two of its productions Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories but this year it will be a no show.