Netflix set to make second original film in India; sticks to romance theme

Netflix is well on its way to producing unconventional films with kickass storylines in India. After Vicky Kaushal starrer Love Per Square Feet, the streaming giant has announced yet another original film, Lust Stories. The movie will have Bollywood’s gems in the director’s seat like Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. The four will each get to create short lust stories.

The short film amalgamation will feature pro-actors like Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Continuing the casting stream, Vicky Kaushal will also feature in this film. Netflix for the time being is sticking to love stories in India but is sure bringing out unconventional stories. Here’s what the four directors had to say about Lust Stories.

Anurag Kashyap said, “The opportunities that a streaming service such as Netflix provides to creators are unparalleled, with the freedom to execute our vision, reach new audiences in 190 countries and tell a memorable story. As audiences move towards enjoying entertainment online, I’m delighted to play a part in welcoming this shift in India.”

Karan Johar said, “A theme of lust....a new age and dynamic platform...the company of prolific filmmakers...the vision of Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala made this experience immensely sexy and satisfying! (no pun intended)...Lust Stories breaks ground and even tears the envelope at times! This one is worth the price of a subscription!”

Zoya Akhtar said “Viewers today demand freedom in how they consume entertainment and since our stories have evolved to reflect modern sensibilities, so should the medium. It’s very exciting to make my Netflix debut with this film, and I can’t wait to see how a world audience receives it.”

Dibakar Banerjee said, ”I feel incredibly lucky to be in this film, in this company, and the fact that this will be seen by people who want to see films with subjects and treatment like this. I already feel a lot smarter, cooler, and maybe more honest. Something traditional theatricals do not make you feel any more”.

The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and will be released on the streaming platform in June.