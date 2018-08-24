Netflix stays shush about Sushmita Sen's show

Actor Sushmita Sen recently sashayed down the ramp on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week 2018 and looked ravishing in her heavy Kanjivaram saree. While you have been wondering when the actress will finally make a comeback to your screens, here’s some good news! The former Miss Universe is all set to be back, this time in the digital space.

During the media interaction at LFW 2018, Sen mentioned that she is currently working on two projects, and one of them is with Netflix. The actor revealed the same to various news portals on the sidelines of the fashion show. She further shared that she’s excited to explore the digital medium and feels it’s better suited to her talents.

“I am very excited about this boom of a space where you can experiment with storytelling. I think I am more made for that, than I am for a conventional setup.”​ she added.

Sushmita was last seen in Nirbaak, which was released in the year 2014. The film also marked the actor’s debut in Bengali cinema and was helmed by the National-award winning director Srijit Mukherjee.

The actor has been missing from the Bollywood scene for a while now. Sushmita Sen's last Bollywood release was No Problem in 2010. She shared in an earlier interview that she is yet to find the perfect script to make her comeback to the big screen.

However, we are excited to see her make her big debut in the digital space!