Netflixs first India original Sacred Games has Saif in blood

Saif Ali Khan created much hype with Kaalakandi. He delivered his role with finesse but the film tanked at the box office. He is back with yet another promising project in the form of a web series for Netflix. The first look revealed from the film shows a blood splattered Saif in Khaki holding a gun with a perplexed face.

The deadliest games are the ones we've been fooled into playing. Here's the first look of #SacredGames pic.twitter.com/F1gBkaVGSf — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 23, 2018

Saif is part of the first Indian Netflix’s original series, Sacred Games, which went on the floor a few months ago. Besides Saif, it also stars ace Bollywood actors Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Their roles in the series however remains clouded.

Netflix shared stills of all its three characters on social media today. Radhika Apte looked intense standing cross armed while Siddiqui looked dapper in kurta pajama standing in front of the mirror possibly essaying the role of a ¬middle-class man.

Sacred Games is based on a book by Vikram Chandra of the same name. The series is being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. The plot revolves around a seasoned Mumbai police officer acting on a tip off to catch a goon. It is only later that he realizes that there are more sides to the case than can be seen on the surface.

While the release date for the series is still awaited, its actors have already moved on to other projects. Radhika Apte is currently filming opposite Dev Patel for a Hollywood film while Siddiqui will next be seen in comedy flick Ghoomketu.

Netlix also announced adding three new series to its original series in India named Shalini, Ghoul and Crocodile.