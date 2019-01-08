Netflix's Polar Trailer: Mads Mikkelsen and Vanessa Hudgens are a pairing like never before

Looks like it's going to be a maddening year for Mads Mikkelsen as Netflix has just dropped the trailer of its latest film, Polar. The trailer promises chilled aggression set across a neo-noir universe. The movie is said to be based on a webcomic and graphic novel series by Victor Santos. Fans will have an entertaining time watching the action flick that doesn't shy away from gore. The trailer boasts of sassy villains and sleek gadgets that will keep you glued to your screen. The film also sees Vanessa Hudgens in a key role.

Mads Mikkelsen portrays the role of a former assassin known as Black Kaiser who is shifting his gear and is trying on to move to his normal life. As most assassin-films, his past comes back to haunt him. A new set of colourful and sexy villains enter the picture entangling his eccentric neighbour played by Hudgens of the High School Musical fame.

Helmed by Jonas Akerlund, the film is written by Jayson Rothwell. This Netflix film, apart from Mikkelsen and Hudgens, also stars Katheryn Winnick, Matt Lucas, Ruby O. Fee, Fei Ren, Anthony Grant, Josh Cruddas, Robert Maillet, Julian Richings, Johnny Knoxville, and Richard Dreyfuss. With such a huge lineup of stars, Polar is surely going to give audiences something to watch out for. Polar will premiere on 25th January.