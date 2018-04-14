Netflix's Sacred Games teaser gets full points for its Bambai portrayal

Bollywood’s foray into web series has long tickled its fans. After Inside Edge and Breathe, it is time for another one, Sacred Games. The first teaser from the series is here and it does everything to tell us that it is going to be no ordinary action drama series. The first regional web series by Netflix in India, has all the elements of Mumbai.

The teaser does not show its leads Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui but it has their voices dominating the teaser. At the start, Saif tells us at that Bambai is nothing but castles in between mud. His condescending tone of the city even asks what is in the city to love.

Here the narrative is carried forward by Nawaz whose equally condescending voice manages to express love for the city despite the flaws. He proceeds to say that the city even offers the opportunities to rise. But this lust to rise to the top means a few have to come down. At this, the teaser finally reveals the thriller side to the narrative and the darker side to the game that will get revealed.

The teaser manages to capture the essence of Mumbai through its close and long shots of by lanes of the city. The city is shown at its cleanest and at its dirtiest, highlighting the dual life one gets to see. Saif will be playing a cop while Nawaz may represent the opposite side of the law.

With a mesmerizing teaser like this, Sacred Games has already got attention.