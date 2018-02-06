New Avengers Infinity trailer released during Super Bowl

The American football league Super Bowl is a high time for Hollywood films and celebrities trying to cash in on the humungous attention the game garners across the country. It is considered to be the perfect time to launch trailers which is why Avengers Infinity specially created a new trailer for the league and people can’t get over the superhero epitome of Marvel’s world.

The much awaited film had a spine tingling 30 second trailer to get all Marvel fans to start booking their tickets soon. The creators of the trailer did the tough job of showing 40 super heroes in 30 seconds by dividing them into groups, each commanding their forces against ace villain Thanos. Directors Joe & Anthony Russo broke down their storylines to show Captain America in Wakanda with Black Panther while Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy are in outer space. Iron Man, Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in the meantime focus on crisis arousing on Earth.

The movie being produced by Kevin Feige reportedly paid $5 million for the 30 second slot at the Super Bowl. The movie slated for a May 4 release has a stellar cast with names like Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston.