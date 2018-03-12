New Mental Hai Kya posters shows its stars Kangana and Rajkummar going mental!

Bollywood for most part churns out the same story lines year after year with fewer variations. But this time it may be venturing into new grounds at least by the looks of the posters released. Mental Hai Kya, a psychological thriller has shared little about its plot but the posters are doing the task of grabbing eye balls.

The latest poster released shows its leads Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in uncanny postures. Rao carries the essence of gore while cutting an apple on bloodied hands with a butcher knife. Ranaut on the other hand essays Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn craziness in the bathtub poster. She is seated in a bubble bath with the butcher knife featuring again in the movie poster. Added to the scene is all things that should be kept away from a bubble bath like a toaster with burnt toast and a plugged in hair straightener.

The message given by successive posters of the movie is clear, expect gore and insanity at its best display. A previous poster featuring Ranaut even comes with the tag ‘Sanity is overrated’.

The movie will see the Queen duo come together for a second time and they sure are dropping their previously seen goodie-two-shoes look for this film. The movie is being directed by renowned Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor. This will mark the national award winning director’s debut in Bollywood.