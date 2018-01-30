New mum Kim Kardashian flaunts a braid in semi-nudes

Social media star Kim Kardashian West became a mother for the third time 15 days ago through surrogacy and while the world awaits to see her third child, Chicago West, Kim is keeping fans busy with her racy half nudes. Kim is busy flashing her new braid and assets on social media platforms. An adventurer when it comes to her hair, the celebrity has now braided her platinum hair to add an edge.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 6:11pm PST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:41pm PST

Calling her braids ‘Bo Derek’ braids in reference to the 1979 film 10, she faced backlash for cultural appropriation from the black community and the profits she makes off it. The braids essentially called corn rows was attempted to be renamed by Kim but was corrected soon by followers.

I rarely do that but @KimKardashian it is not because you are copying a hairstyle that you have the right to name it. Those braids have a name and an history you don’t own them. Get yourself informed and it’s 2018 stop your cultural appropriation ! — Kab❤️ (@Kaabanaa) January 29, 2018

Her raunchy figure amassed the internet’s attention as she tried to break the internet yet again. The star was seen gracing a tiny white thong in the Polaroid filtered shots with her classic curves and pout on display. In one of the shots she even went topless with only a fur coat for comfort.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:06pm PST

This is not the first time Kim has flaunted braids. She did it after birth of her second child Saint. Like most of her looks, braids seem to have a special reason for featuring on her style book. "It first started when I just wanted to not put any heat on my hair, nothing, and just like really braid my hair up and let it, let my hair just kinda breathe from all of the blow-drying and stuff like that, and then I really liked it. It makes my face look skinny since nothing else really looks that skinny yet,” said the reality star during a live streaming session in 2015.

For a reality star growing up with the Kardashian motto of family first, Kim’s efforts could well be seen as an attempt to take the attention off her third child born through surrogacy.