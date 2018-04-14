New trailer from The Incredibles is sure to make you blink with its changed gender dynamics

The Incredibles are back and they are here to make a difference with a difference. The second trailer from the movie released by its makers Pixar further highlights the changed gender dynamics of the sequel. The new trailer even features a new villain for the superhero family to fight off. But domestic turbulence remains the main attraction of this trailer.

At the very beginning we are introduced to the superhero family at dinner time. Dash complains of vegetables while Violet does her best to try to make her parents answer a few questions about the situation they are in right now. The movie takes from the first sequel and it shows a world were superheroes have been forced to go underground. The family is now trying to get used to a normal life.

However, Elastic girl gets a special job from the government which rescues the family from their suburb home to a flashy duplex. Dash even says it out loud, “I love mom’s job”. All this happens while a surprised yet supportive Mr. Incredible looks on. Gender undertones remain strong in the film with Mrs. Incredible complaining to her husband about her job while Mr. Incredible looks exasperated in his new role as a homemaker with his kids running amok especially the youngest, Jack-Jack whose powers have not yet been explored.

The sequel of the film comes 14 years after its first and this time it has a new villain ready to bring devastation. The movie when it hits theatres on June 15 is sure to be one to watch out for.