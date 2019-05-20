Newcomer Kriti Shetty roped in to be opposite Panja Vaishnav Tej in his debut film!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 2.21 pm May 20 2019, 2.21 pm

Sai Dharam Tej’s younger brother Panja Vaishnav Tej is all set to make his big debut on the silver screen and his fans are elated! This film is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana and jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It has been titled Upenna and the makers had also announced that Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi is all set to be seen as a villain in this film. Now, some exciting news about this project has come forward! It has been revealed that the film will see newcomer Kriti Shetty as the lead actress in this film!

Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter and announced that Kriti has been roped in for this film and that she will play an important role. From the picture that has been posted, many are wondering whether she will be seen as a simple village girl in the film. The shooting for the film commences from May 25 and reports state that it will be a love story set in a rural background. Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music while Shamdat Sainudeen, will handle the cinematography. This Buchi Babu directorial will showcase Panja Vaishnav Tej in the role of a fisherman and the first look poster where the actor is seen looking at the sea with fishing net in his hand confirmed the same.

Introducing 'Krithi Shetty' in Actor #PanjaVaisshnavTej and Director #BuchiBabuSana's debut film titled #Uppena. @VijaySethuOffl garu is playing an important role in the film. Music by Rockstar @ThisIsDSP. Regular shoot from May 25th. @SukumarWritings pic.twitter.com/E5QOWBHQ6a — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 18, 2019

With Vijay Sethupathi as the villain and two newcomers in the cast, it will be interesting to see how the film turns out to be, as fans have a lot of expectations from Sai Dharam Tej’s brother! Stay tuned for more such interesting updates...