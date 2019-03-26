News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talks about his two upcoming projects

The second edition of the highly-anticipated News18 Reel Movie Awards is finally here. The awards will honour filmmakers, actors and artists who have entertained the audience with their acting chops and unique content. In the year gone by, filmmakers have undoubtedly tilted in favour of content-driven films. It wouldn't be wrong to say that small-budget films are changing the face of Indian cinema. Among the many others, this year’s News18 Reel Movie Awards list of nominations includes Sriram Raghavan's AndhaDhun in four categories: Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male) and Best Actor (Female).

Sriram Raghavan has had a stellar award season so far, bagging some prominent awards at several award ceremonies. But the man is already moving on to his next projects. Speaking at the News18 Reel Movie Awards ceremony, Raghavan shared his future filmmaking plans. He said, "Scripting for the two films are in the pipeline. One is a big war film and another one is a small-budget movie, my type." On being quizzed about his keenness to direct a web-series, Sriram said, "No, I have no such plans, I love to watch web-series, but do not have the patience to binge on seasons."

View this post on Instagram The OG of thrillers is sharing his future plans. A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on Mar 26, 2019 at 7:45am PDT

News18 Reel Movie Awards has a very unique nominations list. Films like AndhaDhun, Stree, Raazi, Badhaai Ho and Tumbadd are nominated for the Best Film Award. All movies with great content. Actors Gajaraj Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Vineet Kumar Singh have received a nomination in Best Actor (Male) category along with Ayushmann and Vicky Kaushal. In the Best Actor (female) category we have stellar actresses like Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Tabu, Manisha Koirala and Taapsee Pannu as the nominees. With the coveted awards ceremony taking place on Tuesday night, wait and watch this space on who takes home the REEL trophy.