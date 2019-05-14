Next James Bond odds: Richard Madden soars to top spot as bookies favourite

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 10.26 am May 14 2019, 10.26 am

Let's hope he saves the world better than he looked after Julia Montague! As Daniel Craig films his departing film as James Bond, the bookies have revealed the current favourite to take on the role of 007 and it is Bodyguard star Richard Madden. He has been in the running for some time now but now sits ahead of the pack at 2/1, according to Coral.

"Richard Madden is all the rage with our customers to play the next James Bond as they have been rushing in to back the Bodyguard star to become the next 007 where he looks a perfect fit," said Coral's John Hill. Meanwhile, Coral has seen some support for Grace Jones to make a cameo performance in the next film where she is now evens (from 5-1). “It’s been 34 years since Grace Jones starred in A View To Kill but punters feel she will return to make a cameo appearance in the 25th Bond film,” added Hill.

Next James Bond odds

Richard Madden - 2/1

Tom Hiddleston - 5/1

Idris Elba - 5/1

James Norton - 6/1

Cillian Murphy - 8/1

Tom Hardy - 8/1

Any female - 12/1

Chris Hemsworth - 20/1

Damian Lewis - 20/1

We probably have a while until we learn who will be replacing Craig but we can speculate until then! We still have Daniel's final installment to enjoy after all.

Bond 25 is released will be released on April 8, 2020. Would you approve of Richard Madden as the next James Bond?