NGK Theatrical release plans to be revealed in a week as Suriya starts to dub for the film!

It has been close to 15 months (1 year and 3 months) since fans saw Suriya on the big screen and the expectations are huge for his next two films. He was last seen in Vignesh Shivn's directorial Thaanaa Serndha Koottam that ended up getting mixed reviews from the audience and critics. He will next be seen in Selvaraghavan's political thriller, NGK and K.V.Anand's stylish action drama, Kaappaan. Both films will be releasing this year. NGK has been in the process of making for quite a long time. The film was officially announced on November 17, 2016, and it was launched on January 1, 2017, with a formal event. We know that director Selvaraghavan takes time to make his films and he needs that time to make the final product look complete and satisfying. In that way, we can expect NGK to put the maverick director back on track whose last directorial, Irandaam Ulagam was a flop venture at the box office.

The latest update is that the dubbing works for the film has kickstarted in style. NGK's producer SR Prabhu shared a picture of Suriya from the dubbing suite and updated that the film has entered this important phase of the post-production. Much to the delight of the fans, Prabhu also added that the theatrical release date of NGK will be announced by next week. Industry insiders hint that the makers are planning to release the film in the third weekend of May, however, we'd have to wait for an official word from the team. The teaser of NGK which released last month has got a phenomenal response on YouTube that has set high expectations on the film. The intriguing teaser showed what the audience can expect from the ultimately fresh and exciting combination of Suriya and Selvaraghavan.

Started dubbing for #NGK today :) Release plan to be shared in a week! pic.twitter.com/vr23bWvaN3 — S.R.Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) March 22, 2019

On the other side, Suriya's Kaappaan is in the final stages of production that is scheduled to hit the screens for the Independence Day weekend in August 2019. He will start to shoot for his 38th film with director Sudha Kongara from the second week of April.