In Com Staff June 08 2019, 7.12 pm June 08 2019, 7.12 pm

Suriya’s recent political drama NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, is turning out to be a forgettable outing at the box office. After its first week, the film has come out with highly underwhelming numbers. The first 3 days were pretty good in TN but after that, the film has just been going downhill. NGK has grossed Rs 4.21 crore in Chennai city after the opening week. It will stroll past the Rs 5 crore mark in the coming days! The Week 1 total TN gross is said to be around Rs 28 crore. NGK may just cross the numbers of Suriya’s 24 (lifetime TN gross of around 32 crores) in TN. It will fall way short of the numbers that Singam 3 and Thaana Serndha Koottam managed to gross in TN; both those films were way below expectations too.

In the Telugu states, NGK’s Week 1 total share is Rs 3.75 crore, with a gross of Rs 6.6 crore. The run is almost done and there may just be an addition of a few lakhs in the coming days. The same is the case in Karnataka and Kerala too. The total first week gross in Karnataka is Rs 3.25 crore. The total worldwide gross of NGK is nearing the Rs 50 crore mark after its first week.

I humbly accept all the love,views and opinions about NGK with utmost humility and thank the masterminds ;) who decoded and appreciated the different attempt, and the actors performances!! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for making this happen #NGK @selvaraghavan @prabhu_sr — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 7, 2019

For a senior hero of Suriya’s stature and stardom, these numbers don’t paint a good picture at all. The film has clearly not connected with the majority of the audience despite the earnest efforts of Suriya fans to talk about the layers and details in the film, on social media.