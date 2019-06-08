Suriya’s recent political drama NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, is turning out to be a forgettable outing at the box office. After its first week, the film has come out with highly underwhelming numbers. The first 3 days were pretty good in TN but after that, the film has just been going downhill. NGK has grossed Rs 4.21 crore in Chennai city after the opening week. It will stroll past the Rs 5 crore mark in the coming days! The Week 1 total TN gross is said to be around Rs 28 crore. NGK may just cross the numbers of Suriya’s 24 (lifetime TN gross of around 32 crores) in TN. It will fall way short of the numbers that Singam 3 and Thaana Serndha Koottam managed to gross in TN; both those films were way below expectations too.
In the Telugu states, NGK’s Week 1 total share is Rs 3.75 crore, with a gross of Rs 6.6 crore. The run is almost done and there may just be an addition of a few lakhs in the coming days. The same is the case in Karnataka and Kerala too. The total first week gross in Karnataka is Rs 3.25 crore. The total worldwide gross of NGK is nearing the Rs 50 crore mark after its first week.
For a senior hero of Suriya’s stature and stardom, these numbers don’t paint a good picture at all. The film has clearly not connected with the majority of the audience despite the earnest efforts of Suriya fans to talk about the layers and details in the film, on social media.
Suriya has also tweeted about his experience doing NGK and has acknowledged the mixed reactions that the film has been getting. Kaappaan, set to release on August 30th, should hopefully be the long pending blockbuster return for the talented and charming Suriya.