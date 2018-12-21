Nick Jonas’ 2018 was amazing all thanks to his wifey, Priyanka Chopra!

The NickYanka love-story followed by a starry wedding was straight out of a fairytale. The couple had all their pre-wedding and wedding festivities in 2018. Right from an unexpected roka ceremony to the extremely lavish wedding, we witnessed it all! The couple made sure to grab the headlines and leave us obsessing over the awesomeness. Nick Jonas, unquestionably, finds himself serendipitous to get a life-partner as elegant and talented as Priyanka Chopra. Looks like Jiju Nick is sentimental. The singer took to his Instagram story and shared a collage of his best nine moments from the year, 2018. No prizes for guessing who ruled the collage!

The story had all his best moments with Priyanka Chopra that happened this year. In the collage, there were pictures of their wedding, roka ceremony and the time from where it all started - their MET Gala moment. In short, it reflected their oh-so-beautiful love story. We cherish this madly-in-love couple. We also revere fact the Jonas family embraced the Indian culture with love and affection. In an interview with People Magazine, Nick said, “The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me." He further said, "You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."