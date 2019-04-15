image
  2. Entertainment
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can share with their kids!

Entertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can share with their kids!

Nick Jonas opens up on starting a family with wife Priyanka Chopra.

back
BollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodnick jonasNick Jonas and Priyanka ChopraNickyankaPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
nextKalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a tag of 'hypocrite'

within