Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are picking up projects that they can share with their kids!

Divya Ramnani April 15 2019, 11.24 am April 15 2019, 11.24 am

It has been a few months since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked down the aisle, but their marriage still remains the talk of the town. All the credit goes to NickYanka, who keep spilling secrets on their wedding as well as their love life. In a recent interview with E! News, Nick Jonas opened up on his marriage to Priyanka Chopra, their family planning and their work lives. Well, Nick went on to say that both he and Priyanka are keen on picking up projects that they can share with their kids in future.

"I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future. And building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future,” said the Sucker singer, who has lent his voice for an upcoming animated film, UglyDolls. "That's everything from the music to projects that we align ourselves with and, maybe some of the projects that are more adult-themed we'll hold those back 'til they get older obviously. But with something like (UglyDolls), it's just a joy to be able to do this for the kids in general,” added Nick. Ahem! That day is no far it seems. *winks*

Well, NickYanka, who first turned heads by arriving together at the Met Gala 2017, will not only attend the latest Met Gala together but they are going to be a part of its Benefit Committee too. Describing it as one of their ‘dates,’ Nick said, "That was one of our first dates...but it wasn't even really a date, I don't know how to describe it. That's kind of an important thing for us, the Met Gala, historically speaking, so to be on the committee this year is great."

Workwise, Nick Jonas is currently enjoying the success of his latest single ‘Cool.’ Priyanka, on the other hand, is gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood release, The Sky Is Pink. Such a hard-working couple!