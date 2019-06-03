Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are the new age Romeo and Juliet!

Rushabh Dhruv June 03 2019, 11.11 am June 03 2019, 11.11 am

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been enjoying every bit of their married life. Ever since the two tied the knot, their appearances together just don’t seem to end. It has been a few months since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked down the aisle, but their love story still remains a hot topic of discussion. Credit definitely goes to NickYanka, who keep their fans updated about their whereabouts all the time. Well, these two are having their fun and we are more than entertained to see them being so madly in love. So much that they even had their Romeo-Juliet moment.

It so happened that Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on Instagram which sees the two recreating the iconic scene from William Shakespeare's famous play. Just that there is a little role reversal. Dressed in a mustard outfit and looking straight up at Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra is seen playing the role of Romeo. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, is seen standing on the stairs and has turned into Juliet. Priyanka captioned the image as "Romeo oh Romeo.. 😍❤️💋 and Ava drew #nightout."

Have a look at the post shared by Juliet... oops we mean, Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram Romeo oh Romeo.. 😍❤️💋 and Ava drew #nightout A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 2, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT