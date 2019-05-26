  2. Entertainment
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating anniversary

Nick Jonas shares a romantic post for wife Priyanka Chopra, says 'Honoured to be Your Husband'.

back
Bollywoodhollywoodnick jonasNickyankaPeeCeePriyanka ChopraPriyanka Nick Anniversary
nextTwinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as to why the liberals failed

within