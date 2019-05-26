Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been enjoying every bit of their married life. Ever since the two tied the knot, their appearances together just don’t seem to end. After getting hitched in two different ceremonies, the couple hosted a wedding reception for the media which was followed by a lavish star-studded party for Priyanka’s industry colleagues. Now, almost five months into their marriage, the pair is revisiting how their romance blossomed.
NickYanka's love story is not hidden to any. Things between Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, got serious only last year when they they went for a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles. Hubby Nick Jonas took to his Instagram and revealed how he and PeeCee marked their love anniversary today. In the post, we see the couple in an all-white look where the two look straight outta a fairytale.
Have a look at the post shared by Nick Jonas below:
One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. ❤️ @priyankachopra
Not just him, even PeeCee took to her IG and tagged Nick Jonas as the 'best husband ever'. In her post, she mentioned how Nick, even after been far from her on their first anniversary, made sure that the Quantico babe spends time with the ones she loves.
Have a look at the post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas below:
The best husband ever.. A #lambily member’s dream came true...Even through he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary w my fave! The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show .. you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love! @fchhara thx for being my date! So fun! #mimi meets mimi wearing @mimi
Priyanka and Nick sparked dating rumours when they walked onto the Met Gala red carpet together in 2017. One year later, they got engaged on Priyanka's 36th birthday. The couple went on to tie the knot in December last year.