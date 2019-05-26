Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating anniversary

Rushabh Dhruv May 26 2019, 2.43 pm May 26 2019, 2.43 pm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been enjoying every bit of their married life. Ever since the two tied the knot, their appearances together just don’t seem to end. After getting hitched in two different ceremonies, the couple hosted a wedding reception for the media which was followed by a lavish star-studded party for Priyanka’s industry colleagues. Now, almost five months into their marriage, the pair is revisiting how their romance blossomed.

NickYanka's love story is not hidden to any. Things between Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, got serious only last year when they they went for a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles. Hubby Nick Jonas took to his Instagram and revealed how he and PeeCee marked their love anniversary today. In the post, we see the couple in an all-white look where the two look straight outta a fairytale.

Have a look at the post shared by Nick Jonas below:

Not just him, even PeeCee took to her IG and tagged Nick Jonas as the 'best husband ever'. In her post, she mentioned how Nick, even after been far from her on their first anniversary, made sure that the Quantico babe spends time with the ones she loves.

Have a look at the post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas below:

Priyanka and Nick sparked dating rumours when they walked onto the Met Gala red carpet together in 2017. One year later, they got engaged on Priyanka's 36th birthday. The couple went on to tie the knot in December last year.