Nick Jonas can’t stop blushing while talking about the love of his life Priyanka Chopra

Loads have been written on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's love saga. The two got hitched in a dreamy wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace and the pictures from the same were surreal. Recently, we witnessed a video which highlighted how PeeCee's extravagant wedding gown by Ralph Lauren became a reality. And now we've got our hands on a video where Nick is seen going all red in the face and blushing while discussing his desi girl.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight posted on Thursday, Nick said, “My life is very good right now. Very excited. Lots of good things coming up." Further, while explaining his connection with his wife Priyanka, he expressed that it was ‘an instant thing.’ He continued saying, “I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key … I’m blushing now!”

The couple is currently in Switzerland celebrating their mini-honeymoon of sorts. Nah, they aren't alone in the chilly region as #NickYanka are accompanied by Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, and close buddies. What can we say, Nick can't stop blushing, Priyanka can't stop kissing and it's all a little dreamy right now.