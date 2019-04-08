Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassment

Rushabh Dhruv April 08 2019, 11.48 am April 08 2019, 11.48 am

Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make it to the headlines every day. Whether the pair is holidaying in the Alps, the two getting intimate in the parking lot dripping royalty at the Oscars 2019 after-party, everything is on display on social media. Recently, Nick Jonas grabbed the headlines for his latest single Sucker alongside Jonas Brothers (Kevin and Joe). But the highlight of the music video was surely Priyanka Chopra who looks drop dead gorgeous in each frame. Post the same, an elated Priyanka Chopra attended her very first Jonas Brothers concert and shared the same on social media.

Not just this, like a doting wife PeeCee, recently, had announced the release date of Jonas Brothers next single titled Cool. Now, amid all this, a cute video of NickYanka has gone viral on the web. In the video, we see Priyanka and Nick leaving a concert. It so happens that Nick and Priyanka are walking hand in hand on a stairway. Priyanka is seen busy attending the fans with a wave, at one point she trips. But then, trust Nick Jonas to save the day and her oops moment. PeeCee held on to her hubby's arm tightly and balanced herself, with a huge smile on her face, followed by a laugh. Have a look:

Meanwhile, in a report carried by a US tabloid, it was being speculated that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are heading for a divorce. However, all such claims strictly turned out to be rumours. A close associate of Priyanka Chopra confirmed saying, “I met them both last week. The vibes between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is so warm, no party pooper can piss on her parade. Tabloids and portals that go any lengths to generate news must be told where to get off.”

These two can make anyone feel envious!