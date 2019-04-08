image
Watch: Priyanka Chopra stumbles on the stairway, but hubby Nick Jonas saves the day

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended a concert where PeeCee suddenly tripped.

