Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019 and it's pure love!

Rushabh Dhruv May 18 2019, 12.15 am May 18 2019, 12.15 am

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival has kicked in and social media is brewing with all the latest updates on the same. This year, not one or two, but many well-known faces are representing India at the prestigious night. Among the many includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and more. But the biggest surprise, however, was Priyanka Chopra who made her debut on a Thursday night at Cannes 2019. After going safe on Day 1 at Cannes, Priyanka took a sophisticated route. But there's a twist.

On Day 2, Priyanka was accompanied by her man, Nick Jonas, who flew down to the French Riviera to be by her side. We've seen the couple many times, walking hand-in-hand, but this time they look straight out of a fairytale at Cannes. The pair was captured leaving their hotel and it was indeed blissful. Priyanka, for a walk with her hubby dearest, chose a pastel toned maxi dress which had a cutesy white belt cinched at her waist. A matching cowboy hat, straightened hair and non-glossy lip completed her look. Nick, on the other hand, just like a dapper husband complimented PeeCee by wearing a beige suit teamed up with white sneakers. Those frames added a sex appeal to his semi-formal attire.

Have a look at NickYanka straight from Cannes 2019 below:

Talking about Priyanka's Day 1 red carpet look, it comprised of a sparkly red and black off-shoulder gown infused with a thigh-high slit and a long train. Seems like PeeCee wanted to play safe for her Cannes debut and so she disappointed many.