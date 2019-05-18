  2. Entertainment
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019 and it's pure love!

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra to walk hand-in-hand at Cannes 2019!

back
Cannes 2019Cannes Film Festival 2019fashionlifestylenick jonasNickyankaPriyanka Chopra
nextAre Bharat's posters a copy-paste version of Ode to My Father? Here's the answer

within