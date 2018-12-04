Nick Jonas joins the likes of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan as India's most searched male celeb

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are currently the hottest topic of discussion all around the globe. The newlyweds had a fairytale wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan palace where they exchanged vows via Christian and Hindu traditions. While Nick is a global icon, his recent association with PeeCee has made him one of the most searched celebrity online in India.

Yahoo, the search engine, shared its 2018 Year in Review (YIR) for India on Tuesday and announced the list of the most searched male celebrities. And to everyone’s surprise, Nick appears on the list with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Dabbang actor of Bollywood Salman Khan. Nick jumped the ladder post his engagement to Priyanka and stood next to Salman Khan who was the most searched male celebrity this year.

Apart from Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, the list also includes the likes of Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Irrfan Khan, Kapil Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Justin Bieber, Alok Nath as the most searched celebrity online in India. While Irrfan was searched because he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, Alok Nath, was in the news because of sexual harassment and rape charged levied against him in the wake of the #MeToo movement in India.

Coming back to Priyanka and Nick, they made their first public appearance post their marriage on Monday while they were spotted at the airport by the shutterbugs leaving for Delhi. The two will be hosting a grand reception in the capital on Tuesday followed by a Bollywood reception in Mumbai. Date hasn’t been announced yet!