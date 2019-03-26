Nick Jonas' Sucker song gets a Salman Khan twist and it is hilarious AF

Months after their gorgeous wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' are still talked about. Ever since the couple has been pronounced man and wife, the two have been serving us with some ultimate couple goals. All thanks to their never-ending PDA on social media, we know how deeply in love they are. From making some of the most stunning public appearances to going all mushy-mushy on social media, NickYanka is proving to be one great couple. Well, adding to their ongoing love and romance, Nick-PeeCee along with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are currently chilling in Miami, Florida. In one of the viral videos online, we see the two couple dancing on the tunes of Sucker on a boat with a glass of champagne in their hands. And what started with the Jonas Brothers’ Sucker ended with Ranveer Singh’s Mera Wala Dance from Simmba! So, now we know that PeeCee is also a sucker of Ranveer Singh's song. But hey there's more to this Miami story.

While we see the Jonas clan dancing their heart out on the boat on their chartbuster song Sucker, a fan on Twitter showed off a little bit of creativity and turned the video into a laughing piece. A fan has edited Priyanka, Nick, Joe and Sophie's Sucker dance moves into a Bollywood song. The song picked is also none other than jeene ke hai chaar din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi which featured Piggy Chops, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Well, the edited version is so in-sync with their moves that it is as good as the real. Lol!

I’m crying what have I done 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c62k5vaiE9 — Stacy (@StacySuperDuper) March 26, 2019

Hilarious, isn't it? Here's the original song, in case you want to compare:

Recently, Priyanka's revelation on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen grabbed a lot of attention. We all know how NickYanka at times are countries apart. While Nick has his own work commitments down the West, Priyanka also comes down to India for shoots. She was quizzed about her heat quotient with the husband during her times apart from him and asked whether she believed in Face-time sex and sexting. 'For sure' was her answer. PeeCee also revealed that she once helped Nick manscaping...at the back of his head! “Once, I did once. Just his fade, back there," she said.

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her next Bollywood release ‘The Sky Is Pink’ co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.