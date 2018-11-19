Nick Jonas’ throwback with fiancé Priyanka Chopra will crack you up

American Singer, Nick Jonas and Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra are hitting the headlines ever since they made their relationship official. The couple always makes sure to share some of their cutest moments on social media and set some adorable relationship goals. The latest post by Nick Jonas is an addition to their cutest PDA moments.

Nick took to his Instagram account and shared some pictures from the past where the couple can be seen playing the Mortal Kombat game and he eventually loses the game to PeeCee. After which Priyanka gets up from her seat and jumps with joy. Nick’s expressions to his defeat are both, funny and priceless! He captioned the pics as, “Throwback to that time she kicked my ass in Mortal Kombat. Safe to say she’s just a little competitive. 😏”.

Well, we absolutely love the funny yet loving banter, this couple shares. Priyanka and Nick are all set to get married in the first week of December in a lavishly organized wedding function at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and we absolutely can’t wait to witness the grandeur of this event.

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film titled The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, directed by Shonali Bose.