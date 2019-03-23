Nikhil Siddhartha's Arjun Suravaram release postponed due to the 2019 elections

Nikhil Siddhartha's Arjun Suravaram, which was supposed to hit the screens next week on March 29, has now been postponed to a later date. The official announcement came from Nikhil Siddhartha, earlier today, with a tweet, in which he revealed the reason behind the delay. He said that the distributors, who had acquired the film, felt that the film can perform better if released in May rather than the already decided date, due to the election fever in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The new proposed release date is May 1 and this Santhosh directorial will release at the peak of summer holidays. This announcement has, however, disappointed a section of fans as they were eagerly awaiting to witness this action entertainer on the big screen. Nikhil Siddhartha is undergoing a bad phase right now with his previous outing, Kirrak Party, not helping him much. The teaser of Arjun Suravaram didn't excite the audience to a larger extent and with that being the case, the film should possibly perform well at the box office if the word of mouth and the reviews turn out to be favourable. Will Arjun Suravaram be the much-needed hit for Nikhil is something that we will have to wait and watch.

Arjun Suravaram is the official Telugu remake of Atharvaa's Tamil action drama, Kanithan, which was directed by the same TN Santhosh, who has helmed the remake version as well. Lavanya Tripathi reprises Catherine Tresa's role as the female lead while Sam CS takes care of the musical score. The film is inspired by true events that deal with the life of a journalist.