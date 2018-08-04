Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni’s mints Rs 25 crore even before release

Malayalam film industry, which usually sticks to smaller budget movies, must be really proud of Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni, which happens to be one of the biggest films ever to come out of the industry. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film follows the life of a legendary highwayman who was known as the Robinhood of those times.

According to a reliable source from the unit, the film has already earned close to Rs. 25 crore even before the release, making the business prospects look fruitful. The Hindi, Tamil and Telugu rights of the film have been sold at huge prices, apart from the audio and overseas distribution rights. The movie is said to hit the screens by the end of August, with the team working round the clock to ensure a large screen count.

Starring Nivin Pauly, Priya Anand and many others, Kayamkulam Kochunni has an extended cameo appearance from legendary actor Mohanlal too. The veteran plays Ithikkara Pakki, the mentor of Kochunni. In a recent interview, Nivin has assured that though the film is set in the 19th century, the characters will be speaking normal Malayalam which the viewers will be able to understand.