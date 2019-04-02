image
  2. Entertainment
No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely important

Entertainment

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely important

The title, No Fathers in Kashmir, is quite an allegory if you place it onto the backdrop that the film is trying to give you.

back
Anshuman JhaAshvin KumarNo Fathers in KashmirSoni Razdan
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within