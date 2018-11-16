No, Netflix DID NOT agree to censor its content in India

Online streaming giant, Netflix, recently came under fire after it's Indian Original Sacred Games aired. While the show was a cult hit with high praise, the I&B Ministry was upset over the sexually explicit content in the series. This sparked a debate nationwide - should OTT platforms like Netflix censor their content? A news publication recently carried a report that Netflix and Hotstar have agreed to self-regulate in a meeting. Apart from Netflix, this meeting was said to have included representatives from the I&B Ministry, 21st Century Fox, Intel Sat, AFNT India, Intel India, Google, Star TV India, Apple and US-India Business Council. Netflix, however, denies any and all such reports.

Netflix denies ever being present in the aforementioned meeting in a statement to the media. "The information quoted is inaccurate and entirely false. Netflix was never in this meeting."

Netflix is known to produce content without self-censorship in India. The same cannot be said about its competitor Amazon Prime. Amazon is known to weed out scenes that show explicit or sensitive content. Film and TV content is regulated in India, however, OTT services like Hotstar and Netflix have enjoyed creative freedom so far. Let's see how long will this freedom last.

For more updates on the same, stay glued to in.com - India's premier destination for the hottest entertainment updates!