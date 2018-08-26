No Posh in the Spice tour

It was reported that the legendary Spice Girls would be going on tour. However, recently it emerged that Victoria Beckham has refused to join the band for their reunion tour for 13 days, which is scheduled to kick off next year. According to a report on The Sun, the band can bag a deal worth £12 million for each of its members, if the tour becomes a sell-out.

Victoria Beckham / AFP PHOTO / POOL / CHRIS RADBURN

The news of the incredible deal broke after Beckham refuted rumours that she will be joining the Spice Girls for their reunion. Sources speaking to British news outlets said that Posh Spice had disputes with the other members over the cash, though she had earlier said that she was ready for the tour.

A source said: 'After much to'ing and fro'ing, a deal has been signed, and an official announcement will be made soon. The girls can't wait to go back on tour, perform to the fans and sing some of their greatest hits.’

Rumours of a reunion of the Spice Girls have been doing the rounds for a while after a selfie posted by the band members went viral in February. The post had confirmed that the band was indeed working on something new.