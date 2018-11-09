Not just heart, Priyanka Chopra rules Nick Jonas' phone wallpaper too!

Let us take you all back to the time when Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas made their very first appearance together at the MET Gala 2017, as ‘just friends’ and who knew that after one year, the duo would be engaged to each other!

However, during MET Gala 2017, it was love at first sight for Nick Jonas and his phone wallpaper is proof! The singer’s wallpaper is a picture of Priyanka from the MET Gala 2017 which he had even shared the same picture on his Instagram account captioned ‘Priyanka’. We spotted the picture on Nick’s phone. Aww! They are simply relationship goals!

View this post on Instagram Priyanka. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 1, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

After several months of dating, the two of them made their relationship official by getting engaged in a private Roka ceremony on PeeCee’s birthday in India. However, this madly in love couple is now gearing up for their marriage which will reportedly take place in the month of December in Jaipur, India. They have also obtained a marriage license at the Beverly Hills courthouse last week!

Well, this has got to be one of the most awaited ‘east meets west’ wedding and we simply can’t wait to witness more of Nickyanka!