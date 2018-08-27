entertainment Nothing marvellous about Captain Marvel's new look Debanu Das August 27 2018, 8.42 pm August 27 2018, 8.42 pm

We are six months away from Captain Marvel hitting the silver screen and fans are eager to find out deets. Filming was completed earlier this year and official looks from the film are yet to be released. In the middle of all this, one of Disney’s partners released pictures of official merchandise for Captain Marvel.

OFFICIAL #CaptainMarvel movie merchandise have stated to pop up online!! “Marvel: Character Notebook Collection #CaptainMarvel! Celebrate hero Carol Danvers and her exciting entry into the MCU with this notebook set featuring imagery from Captain Marvel!” https://t.co/Y42jhbz0Ia pic.twitter.com/VebTZL9UpE — Captain Marvel News ︽✵︽ (@CaptMarvelNews) August 27, 2018

While a leaked photo from the sets showed the titular character wearing a green suit, it was later confirmed that she will be wearing a red, blue and yellow suit. The merchandise photos shows Brie Larson dressed as Captain Marvel with her hair flowing in the wind, dressed in her usual colours The leaked picture of the notebook shows the hero’s logo and also a cool tagline that reads: Protector of the Skies. The products are listed on Amazon.

The images make it clear that this is possibly the suit Captain Marvel will be wearing in the film. Since images of products are being released and the fact that they are up on Amazon, we can safely bet that a teaser may soon be released, along with the marketing campaign.

Production has begun on Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel...@BrieLarson receives instructions from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character. pic.twitter.com/P3ZXvEguJQ — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 26, 2018

With Captain Marvel, the studio will go back to the past. The setting is in the 90s and will adapt the storyline of the Kree-Skrull War, as depicted by the comics.