Nothing marvellous about Captain Marvel's new look
We are six months away from Captain Marvel hitting the silver screen and fans are eager to find out deets. Filming was completed earlier this year and official looks from the film are yet to be released. In the middle of all this, one of Disney’s partners released pictures of official merchandise for Captain Marvel.
While a leaked photo from the sets showed the titular character wearing a green suit, it was later confirmed that she will be wearing a red, blue and yellow suit. The merchandise photos shows Brie Larson dressed as Captain Marvel with her hair flowing in the wind, dressed in her usual colours The leaked picture of the notebook shows the hero’s logo and also a cool tagline that reads: Protector of the Skies. The products are listed on Amazon.
The images make it clear that this is possibly the suit Captain Marvel will be wearing in the film. Since images of products are being released and the fact that they are up on Amazon, we can safely bet that a teaser may soon be released, along with the marketing campaign.
With Captain Marvel, the studio will go back to the past. The setting is in the 90s and will adapt the storyline of the Kree-Skrull War, as depicted by the comics.