Obamas reported to be in advance talks for Netflix shows

Former US president Barack Obama may have retired from office but he has not completely quit the limelight. Neither has his wife and former first lady Michele Obama. While they may have quit their political life, they still continue to participate in public life in one way or another. The New York Times and CNN reported that the duo are in the advanced stages of a content deal with online streaming giant Netflix.

While it has not yet be finalized what type of shows the two will create, they may not use it for attacking the Trump government, not directly at least. The former president however, may use the platform to moderate a talk show on issues from his presidency. His wife may take up causes she had pioneered during her presidency. They might even use it to highlight inspirational stories.

“President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire,” the Times quoted Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president. “Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories,” he added.

While it is not clear how much the Obamas may be paid for their content, they are already raking in big money on other counts. The two are working on their memoirs where they are reportedly being paid more than $60 million. This is aside their income as public speakers when are invited to gives speeches in USA and outside.