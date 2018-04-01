October's second song Tab Bhi Tu plays to heartstrings with its slow romance

The second song from Shoojit Sircar directed October is here. The song titled Tab Bhi Tu carries forwards the slow feel of the trailer through the romantic number. Brought alive by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s hoarse voice and Anupam Roy’s dreamy music, the song reveals more sides to a melancholic Varun Dhawan earlier seen in the trailer. His co-star Banita Sandhu too joins in on this slow love tirade.

The song flips between the bustling life in a hotel and the calming slowness of life in the mountains. More characters from the film are introduced through the song like Dhawan and Sandhu’s friends who they work with. The song has fun shots of about to pass out friends, rooftop parties and Dhawan and Sandhu saving them. Even a beagle features in the song, the one Dhawan had earlier shared a snap with on his Instagram handle.

When looked closely, the song features more shots of Varun and Banita together while living in the mountains than when they were working together in the hotel. The song essentially carries forward their love story in the mountains. Sircar’s direction craftily captures the mountains with long shots and time lapse of mountain shadows and natural streams.

Varun for most part of the song either appears frustrated or sad while Banita looks on with her slow innocent smile. The sad romantic feel of the song means that it may not end up in the party playlist but is sure to feature on playlists of those heartbroken.

October is slated for a April 13 release.