Oh boy! Karishma Tanna chills by the pool and it's simply sexy

Karishma Tanna might not be the one from the fraternity who grabs eyeballs all the time, but she definitely knows how to turn up the heat every now and then. The latest Instagram post of the TV actress is making us sweat and how. Her recent pictures by the pool, clad in a printed monokini amidst the sunlight is surely a blissful sight none of us want to miss.

Apart from the fact that the photo is HOT, we also cannot miss the fact that Karishma is one of the fittest actresses from the TV industry. Just look at that lithe frame, wavy locks and of course the kala chasma; WILD and SEXY as it gets. Karishma is a social media sensation with 1.9 million followers already in her kitty.

For the unaware, Karishma was also seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju'. She played the role of Kamli's girlfriend in the film. Even though the actress had a small part in the movie, she made her presence felt by playing the beautiful Gujarati girl, Pinky. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, Jim Sarabh and Anushka Sharma.