Om Shanti Om turns 10 to make us feel old

If you have been feeling old lately, here is proof that you have indeed aged. It has been 10 years since Om Shanti Om was released and we saw Deepika Padukone in her Bollywood debut role. Dialogues from the movie has been immortalized in our memories and we have never stopped using them as reference in our daily life. As you try to recall your experience of Om Shanti Om, its director Farah Khan already strolled down memory lane with her tweets.

Can’t believe its #10YearsOfOSO .. feels like yesterday.thank you 4 the lov it still gets.. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone going 2pakao ul 2day pic.twitter.com/EPRJBVVdel — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017

The 1st photo shoot of @deepikapadukone .. the 1 where i knew shes my Shantipriya.. #10yrsofOSO.. pic credit-@avinashgowarikar pic.twitter.com/FMGvrEG5ge — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017

Om Shanti Om holds a record for being first in many arenas. Starting from giving Deepika her first Bollywood break from her modelling career to Shah Rukh Khan taking off his shirt to flash a six pack in dar-e-disco to a creatively done credit last at the end. Om Shanti Om had many firsts which went on to become trends in the industry later.

The 1 that started it all! Thank u @iamsrk 4 taking off ur shirt n making millions happy!!😄#10YearsOfOSO pic.twitter.com/lZXAemAGlM — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017

On reflection, Bollywood may have aged ten years but the people who set box office records rolling still continue to do so. King Khan still rules over and Deepika over time has only concretized her space in the industry with the decade. While King Khan faced a few road blocks with flops like Billu, Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal but he magnanimity goes beyond a few flops. Deepika on the other hand has won accolades with performances in Bajirao Mastani, Piku and Cheenai Express.

This year may not have been great for big names in the industry but it is marking 10 years for iconic films like Jab We Met and Om Shanti Om. While remembrances of these films warmly fill us, it only makes us realize we have all aged with these films.