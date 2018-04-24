Omerta's second trailer is sure to give Rajkummar Rao fans the absolute chill

Rajkummar Rao has been ruffling attention internationally and at home with his upcoming film Omerta. The second trailer shared from the film is sure to invoke goose bumps for all. The trailer with its thrilling depiction of the life of international terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh shows how well the actor has worn the skin of the notorious terrorist. The trailer says it all.

The trailer takes off from Omar’s international crimes starting from the Twin Towers attack, the 2002 kidnapping and murder of journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, among other heinous crimes. “You are conspiring to destroy Islam, but I won’t let that happen,” says Rao in the trailer as he takes the role of a jihadist.

The second trailer of the film comes after the release date of the film was shifted from April 20 due to a crowded box office as well as changes suggested to the film by the CBFC. The three minute long trailer shows the chaos he creates and the absolute peace he derives from the chaos. The chilly smile he flashes at another inmate when being asked his name goes at great length to prove this movie could possibly be the best Rao has delivered so far. The trailer will surely give you chills as it speaks less and shows more of what to expect from the film.

Gone are Rao’s small town roles of an innocent boy seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton and Gangs of Wassepur. He is now an international terrorist and he rightfully puts that across in the trailer. The movie directed by Hansal Mehta will hit theatres on May 4.