OMG! Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry already expecting?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot amidst a beautiful ceremony, making the world go mushy. The wedding stood for bringing a change and saw a beautiful mix of culture and emotions in the form of various guests who had come to give the newlyweds their warm wishes. We came across many heart-melting moments from the wedding as well. And now, as the big day is over, speculations are doing rounds like a wildfire that Meghan Markle may be expecting. Well, that’s more because of a statement that has been made by a confidante of the Duchess of Sussex.

A close friend of Meghan has claimed that the actress has been talking about starting a family for long and cannot wait to have a baby soon! And before you think that this statement has been made recently, let’s correct you. As per the sources, Meghan had made this statement even before the royal wedding took place, when she was dating the Prince!

“She said to me, 'I would absolutely love to have children, and I can't wait to be a mother',” says a very good friend of Meghan.

However, this is not the only time Meghan was vocal about being a mother. In November, during the engagement interview too, Meghan had gone on record to say, “One step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future.”

Well, even Prince Harry has always been vocal about the fact that he loves children and that is visible from the way he absolutely fawns over his nieces and nephews, children of Prince William and Kate Middleton. He generally loves kids too.

So is the Duchess of Sussex already expecting? Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already broken another royal code? Only time will tell. But yes, if the couple is expecting, we cannot wait for another royal baby on the way, especially after the birth of little Prince Louise (third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton), just a month before the royal wedding.