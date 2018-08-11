On her 21st birthday Kylie Jenner flipped the birdie at the world

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday along with her family. The richest, self-made, woman ever is worth $900 million according to Forbes and as such, her birthday bash was nothing short of a high-profile event. For starters, the Kardashian-Jenner gang consisting of Kendall, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloe and Kylie herself flipped the birdie at the world.

Caitlyn Jenner, too, was present at the birthday bash which took place in the form of a dinner party at Craig’s in Los Angeles, after which the party was shifted to Delilah’s, reports People. Besides Caitlyn, also present were Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, her brother-in-law Kanye West, and her mother Kris Jenner.

People reported that the dance party at Delilah’s was in a room decorated with pink tinsel, ‘a mural of the KarJenner crew and ceiling of balloons.’ Guests arriving at the party were handed pink cups with the words ‘Kylie’s 21st’ printed on them. The birthday girl also received a cake with a Barbie doll dressed up as Kylie.

Towards the end of the party, Kris made a toast to her daughter, who recently launched her makeup kit called Kylie. BTW if you’re wondering how Kylie became a millionaire, here’s your answer: she receives a $1 million for her sponsored Instagram posts.