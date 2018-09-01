image
Saturday, September 1st 2018
English
Varun Dhawan: Once challaned, twice shy when it comes to selfies

entertainment

Varun Dhawan: Once challaned, twice shy when it comes to selfies

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 01 2018, 5.48 pm
back
Arjun KapoorfansMumbai PoliceSelfietrafficTraffic RulesTwitterVarun Dhawan
nextDeepika Padukone has got you covered with her wings
ALSO READ

Meme game with Arjun Kapoor: You meme me, I meme me, we meme you

Parineeti Chopra is the latest red head in town

Respect! Arjun Kapoor learns sign language for his special fan