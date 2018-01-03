One man is breaking Latin American box office records with his Bolly flick

Bollywood over the years has established itself as a genre with its signature choreographed fights, dance moves and larger than life sequences. While fans here in India may fall in and out of love of Bollywood, a new region of the world is now discovering this glitzy genre in their Bollywood styled home productions. Patna born, Prabhakar Sharan is bringing Bollywood to the Latin film industry and is already breaking box office records.

Sharan starrer Enredados: la confusion (Entangled: The Confusion) has become one of the most popular films of the year in Costa Rica. Made in true Bollywood fashion with a long hair locked hero played by Sharan, an eye-lash batting heroine (Nancy Dobles), chair breaking fight scenes with ex-world wrestling champion and Hollywood actor, Scott Steiner, gun cocking mustached men and an item song to string it all together. La confusion produced by Costa Rica-based Pacific Investment Corporation has it all and much more served in true Bollywood style.

The film released in February last year in six countries namely Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and San Salvador and garnered a fan base at the box office. Its co-director, Sharan now wants to release it in more than a dozen Latin America countries in March or April this year and also in the US. A version in English, Hindi and Bhojpuri as Ek Chor, Do Mastikhor is also expected to be released at the same time.

Calling it “a film that bonds the two communities (Indian and Latins) together,” Sharan directed the movie after he and Ashish Mohan of Khiladi 786 fame parted ways following differences.