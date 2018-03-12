Oprah Winfrey: If God actually wanted me to run, wouldnt God kind of tell me

Oprah Winfrey won the heart of America along with the Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globes this year. With her inspiring speech on sexual harassment, rumours and pleads for her to run for Presidency arose. But Oprah is far from contesting for one of the world’s most powerful office. In a recent interview with CBS the queen of talk shows said if she were to contest for the office then God would have shown her a sign.

"If God actually wanted me to run, wouldn't God kind of tell me? And I haven't heard that,” Oprah is heard saying in a teaser released by CBS of the interview of its 60 Minutes Overtime show on Thursday.

Oprah’s speech did not just mobilise hearts but real men too as she shared during the interview, "I had a lot of wealthy men calling, telling me they would run my campaign and raise $1 billion for me. I think that when you have that many people whose opinions you value coming at you, it's worthy of thinking about."

Despite the attention, she has so far rubbished all intentions of running for the White House office. "Are you kidding me? I was just trying to give a good speech. I was looking for a way to express what was going on in this moment in terms of gender and class and race,” she said after having received three standing ovations for her speech.

However, Oprah has not altogether put off entering politics, instead she wants to focus on other ways to help others, “That is my great job in the world is that I'm a listener—I'm a really good listener and I'm a connector of ideas and I want people to see themselves in other people's stories. That's how I see myself."