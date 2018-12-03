image
Monday, December 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Oprah Winfrey looks beautifully desi in Sabyasachi on the cover of Elle

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey looks beautifully desi in Sabyasachi on the cover of Elle

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 03 2018, 5.05 pm
back
Elle IndiaEntertainmentfashionhollywoodlifestyleOprah WinfreySabyasachi
nextA whacky title for Jayam Ravi’s school boy drama!
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Why is Nick Jonas dressed like a rickshaw driver?

Simmba vs Zero: Who is winning the promotions game?

2.0 tears apart all opening records in Chennai; eyes Baahubali 2's mark