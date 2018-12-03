Oprah Winfrey looks beautifully desi in Sabyasachi on the cover of Elle

Global influencer and renowned talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, graced the December issue of India’s Elle magazine and guess who she chose to wear? Well, the philanthropist donned a black Sabyasachi nine-yard along with the combination of a 29.5-carat Zambian emerald and diamond earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection and she looked absolutely elegant.

The Bengali designer took to Instagram to share his memorable encounter with Oprah, on her maiden trip to India. Sabyasachi mentioned how he first met the media mogul when she attended a dinner hosted by the Royal family in Jaipur. He had the opportunity to style Oprah even for that opulent dinner. The two of them bonded over India - the spirituality, handicraft and art. Sabyasachi also mentioned that he was opening a new store in Mumbai to which Oprah promised to visit by the morning if she got time off her busy schedule.

“I thought she was being polite! Imagine my gleeful surprise (and slight horror) when I realised I was sprawled on the floor like an exhausted starfish after completing the setup of the store, just as Oprah came breezing in, exactly at 10 am. She was magnanimous about it as I was mortified” recalled, Sabyasachi.

Some dreams do come true!