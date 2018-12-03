Oprah Winfrey looks beautifully desi in Sabyasachi on the cover of Elle

Global influencer and renowned talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, graced the December issue of India’s Elle magazine and guess who she chose to wear? Well, the philanthropist donned a black Sabyasachi nine-yard along with the combination of a 29.5-carat Zambian emerald and diamond earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection and she looked absolutely elegant.
The Bengali designer took to Instagram to share his memorable encounter with Oprah, on her maiden trip to India. Sabyasachi mentioned how he first met the media mogul when she attended a dinner hosted by the Royal family in Jaipur. He had the opportunity to style Oprah even for that opulent dinner. The two of them bonded over India - the spirituality, handicraft and art. Sabyasachi also mentioned that he was opening a new store in Mumbai to which Oprah promised to visit by the morning if she got time off her busy schedule.
Oprah Winfrey (@oprah) in Sabyasachi. Nothing prepares you for meeting Oprah in real life. Oner maiden trip to India, Oprah attended a dinner hosted by the royal family in Jaipur and I had the good fortune to dress her in a saree for it. We spent some time discussing India and spirituality, as well as Indian art and handicrafts. The opening of my store in Kala Ghoda came up in conversation and Oprah promised to swing by in the morning if she got time off from her busy schedule. I thought she was being polite! Imagine my gleeful surprise (and slight horror) when I realised I was sprawled on the floor like an exhausted starfish after completing the setup of the store, just as Oprah came breezing in, exactly at 10 AM. She was as magnanimous about it as I was mortified. . Oprah isn’t just one of the world’s most influential personalities. She’s larger than life, but also as real as it gets! So, if she says she’s coming home for pizza, you better take her word for it and keep that dinner table laid out well in time for her arrival! Jewellery Courtesy: 29.5 carat Zambian emerald and diamond earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection @sabyasachijewelry Photography by @markseliger Styling: @malini_banerji Writer: @supriya.dravid Hair by: @nicolemangrumhair Makeup by: @derrickrutledgemakeupartist Manicurist: @nailsbymarysoul / Dior Beauty using Dior Vernis Set Design: @toddsets/@themagnetagency Production: @agpnyc Assisted by: @johnkelseyphoto and David Mccutcheon (photography) Fashion Editor: @rahulvijay1988 Fashion Intern: @aparnaphogat #Sabyasachi #OprahWinfrey #Oprah #ElleIndia @elleindia #ELLEvate #BeMoreELLE #ELLEDecember #AnniversaryIssue #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
“I thought she was being polite! Imagine my gleeful surprise (and slight horror) when I realised I was sprawled on the floor like an exhausted starfish after completing the setup of the store, just as Oprah came breezing in, exactly at 10 am. She was magnanimous about it as I was mortified” recalled, Sabyasachi.
Some dreams do come true!