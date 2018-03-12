Oscar mentions Bollywood greats Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor

The Oscars every year celebrates talent, fresh and old alike. While stars rally down the red carpet looking their best before swapping awards, the award each year also recognizes those lost from the film fraternity forever. This year, two Indians figured in the In Memoriam section, showing how much the award has opened up to diversity. In its mentions this year figured recently demised Sridevi and veteran actor Shashi Kapoor.

The section was introduced by actress Jennifer Garner who paid a tribute to late Audrey Hepburn followed by a musical tribute by Eddie Vedder who sang Tom Petty’s Roon On The Top.

Bollywood lost Shashi Kapoor at the age of 79 last December. To the international film fraternity he was best known for his roles in The Householder (1963), Shakespeare Wallah (1965) and Heat and Dust (1983). He is defined by his rich legacy of work both in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Sridevi’s sudden demise came as a surprise to the world as she was attending her nephew’s wedding in Dubai when she died due to accidental drowning. The actress was only 54-years-old. She had worked on over 300 films in several languages with a few iconic roles to her credit.

Other actors to figure in the section included Robert Osborne, Jonathan Demme, John Heard, Walter Lassally, Harry Dean Stanton, Glenne Headly, Jerry Lewis, Roger Moore and Sam Shepard, among others.

Bollywood too reacted to their mention in the section.

Teary eyed to see #Sridevi being featured in the Oscars IN MEMORIUM.. ♥️ — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 5, 2018