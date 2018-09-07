Oscars 2019: Norway nominates a film starring Indian actors
What Will People Say, a Norwegian film starring Indian actors Adil Hussain and Ekavali Khanna, has been declared as Norway’s official entry to the Oscar 2019. The movie, nominated as the best foreign-language film, is set in Pakistan and Norway. It revolves around the story of how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with the affair of its teenage daughter, Nisha, with a Norwegian boy. Adil took to his social media account on Tuesday, to break the news.
Excited about the same, Ekavali also shared the news, calling it the biggest work related news she has shared so far.
“When we were shooting the film, we knew we are making a very compelling film but had no idea that it will receive such abundant love across the globe, and the official selection from Norway is such an honour. We have our fingers crossed for the nomination,” Ekavali told IANS.
Right after the news broke, tweets from all over started pouring in to congratulate Adil and the rest of the cast and crew of the film.
Adil also won the Best Actor Award at the Norwegian National Awards in the month of August and while sharing the same on Twitter, the actor said that the award is for all those who believe that art can break boundaries.