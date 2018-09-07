Entertainment Oscars 2019: Norway nominates a film starring Indian actors Darshana Devi September 07 2018, 5.45 pm September 07 2018, 5.45 pm

What Will People Say, a Norwegian film starring Indian actors Adil Hussain and Ekavali Khanna, has been declared as Norway’s official entry to the Oscar 2019. The movie, nominated as the best foreign-language film, is set in Pakistan and Norway. It revolves around the story of how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with the affair of its teenage daughter, Nisha, with a Norwegian boy. Adil took to his social media account on Tuesday, to break the news.

Excited about the same, Ekavali also shared the news, calling it the biggest work related news she has shared so far.

This is probably the biggest work related news I've shared so far..

"What will people say "directed by Iram Haq is the official entry to the #Oscars 2019 from Norway..

Adil Hussain, Maria Mozhdah, Rohit Rohit... https://t.co/HQ6FiHL0RT — EkavaliEchoes (@EkavaliKhanna) September 4, 2018

“When we were shooting the film, we knew we are making a very compelling film but had no idea that it will receive such abundant love across the globe, and the official selection from Norway is such an honour. We have our fingers crossed for the nomination,” Ekavali told IANS.

Right after the news broke, tweets from all over started pouring in to congratulate Adil and the rest of the cast and crew of the film.

Indian actor @_AdilHussain’s latest film ‘What Will People Say’ hit a jackpot as the film has been declared as the Norwegian official entry into the #Oscar2019 @TheAcademy. @EkavaliKhannahttps://t.co/YqSyJ6wmBe — WION (@WIONews) September 5, 2018

Thrilled by the news that @iramhaq's powerful and moving drama WHAT WILL PEOPLE SAY is Norway's official submission for Best Foreign Language Film at #Oscars2019! So proud to be releasing this important film in North America. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lcsU5FtAb7 — Kino Lorber (@KinoLorber) September 4, 2018

Adil also won the Best Actor Award at the Norwegian National Awards in the month of August and while sharing the same on Twitter, the actor said that the award is for all those who believe that art can break boundaries.