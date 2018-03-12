Oscars to see ethical cleansing as more names face expulsion

Award season in Hollywood this year has been dominated by empowering movements more than the films. After Golden Globes and Grammys the spotlight is now on the Oscars and how celebrities are going to add to the ongoing movements of #MeToo and Time’s Up. But even before celebrities can wear black or carry white rose down the carpet, the repercussion of these acts is already shaping Oscars this year. More well-known names are expected to be expelled from the Oscars this year reported Sky News.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Harvey Weinstein is spotted at Hotel Martinez during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

"Harvey Weinstein was like a seismic eruption. We're still dealing with the fallout from Harvey Weinstein and we will be for a long time. So that particular situation had gravity and a depth of misbehaviour and conduct that was so evident it had to be addressed. It was ongoing and immediate,” said John Bailey, the current president of the Academy.

One of the most controversial holding member of the Academy right now is Roman Polanski who was convicted of the rape of a 13-year-old girl in the 1970s. “In terms of Polanski and other names that have come up, in reality, yes, some of these people have won Oscars. We will just have to see what happens as we move forward but we are putting in place the structure to deal with it,” said Bailey.

Seems like ethical cleansing is going to be a part of the Oscars red carpet this year.