Padmaavat is back with an updated trailer but there is little else before its release

Padmavaat creators are back in business after having overcome their long drawn war with right-wing elements and CBFC. As the movie gets ready to hit screens on January 25, production house Viacom 18 Motion Pictures released an updated trailer of the film. The trailer is old wine served in a new bottle, as it continues to enthrall its viewer with its magnanimity.

The trailer has little to offer as new but then again it does reflect a change in the film’s title, Padmaavat. The CBFC had previously suggested changing the name to Padmavat from Padmavati, to which director Sanjay Leela Bhansali seems to have added his own touch. The production house even deleted the previous trailer from its YouTube channel.

The film’s January 25 release date comes after much speculation following U/A clearance of the movie. But the pace of its promotion seems to have slowed down as little is being done to publicize the film compared to its earlier efforts. This could be contributed by the fact that the film continues to be banned in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as affirmed by their state chief ministers. A change in title and removal of references to Chitor, Mewar and Delhi does not seem to have done the trick for Bhansali.

While the promotions may have taken a hit, the producers are still expected to release a third song from the film, Khali Bali. This song will see Ranveer Singh in his full glamour as Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The previous songs released so far are Ghoomar and Ek Dil Ek Jaan which chroniclise Rani Padmavati’s grace and beauty and the relationship she shared with Maharawal Ratan Singh. Bhansali himself has scored the music for the film like he did for his previous movies, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Having said that, there’s little requirement for Padmaavat’s promotions as long running controversies around the film have made it a must watch anyway.