Padmaavat reviews score big on Bhansalis Rajput opulence

After fighting for months, the makers of Padmaavat had a hush-hush media screening. Despite the mixed reviews, the one thing that all of them have in common is that, the film glorifies the Rajput courage and valour. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama has a magnum opus cast of Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Deepika Padukone is wonderful as the beautiful and courageous Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor is understated, just as his character demands him to be, but the dream role in the film has to be Ranveer Singh’s.

- 3/5 Hindustan Times

Deepika Padukone delivers an alright performance. Shahid Kapoor gives an earnest performance; it is a very controlled performance from his part and he owns literally every scene he is in. Ranveer Singh as the menacing Khilji is effective in parts, but overall, his performance is too loud. Padmaavat is certainly not his best work, but it offers ample evidence of his growth. Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes his most courageous film yet, but sadly the results are not very impressive.

- 2.5/5 Deccan Chronicle

Shahid is steadfast and unflappable as Maharawal Ratan Singh - the ruler of Mewar, brimming with Rajput pride. Padmavati's allure beyond the superficial is prominent post-interval, when her character comes to life and she gets to showcase her acting range. Alauddin Khilji sees Ranveer as an unhinged, barbaric Sultan, who is consumed with a ravenous libido for power and flesh. The scenes between him and Shahid are some of the most engrossing, as both flex their acting muscles at opposite ends of the moral spectrum. However, the effects in the action/ war scenes don't meet the expectations raised by a film of this scale. Also, the songs don't do much to further the narrative other than providing visual delight.

- 4/5 Times of India

If it hadn’t been for the extreme reactions from a bunch of extreme reactionaries-cum-buffoons which nearly derailed the release the film, Bhansali’s latest opus would have been just another Bhansali extravaganza, full of costumery and puffery. Far from any subtle touches, Bhansali’s black-and-white delineation of the good Hindu and the bad Muslim (who could also, gasp, swing both ways) is so stark that that we are left with no illusion about which part of the political firmament he wants to be on the right side of.

- 2.5/5 The Indian Express

As Ratan Singh, the virtuous Rajput king, Shahid Kapoor does a lot of posturing in the name of acting – some of it while baring his torso. Deepika Padukone gets a little more to work with, and she’s especially good in the film’s second half when her character slides into the driver’s seat, taking charge and showing the way. But the film belongs to Ranveer Singh whose delicious performance is its biggest strength.