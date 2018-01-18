PadMan reaches Oxford Union as Twinkle Khanna flies to screen her film

PadMan is gearing up for one of the biggest clash at the box office with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmaavat, but it seems like the makers are now exploring opportunities beyond the box office in spreading their film and message. The film’s fame prior to its release is spilling beyond Bollywood. The Akshay Kumar starrer biopic has now reached the coveted corridors of Oxford. Producer Twinkle Khanna has reportedly been asked to speak at the university’s reputed debating club, Oxford Union on January 18.

Actor turned producer Khanna will screen her film for the society as well as deliver a speech on the film and its core message of safe menstrual hygiene for women. This will become the first Indian film to be screened in the society. She will reflect on the work of PadMan’s inspiration, Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is reported to have had played a major part in the creative process of the film.

.@mrsfunnybones is coming to the Union! 🇮🇳📽️ Check out the event and how to ballot for a chance to meet India's bestselling female author, dedicated activist, and former actress here: https://t.co/lqSBMcnKSh.#PadManInOxford — Oxford Union (@OxfordUnion) January 17, 2018

Khanna will be joining the likes of Sashi Tharoor, the Dalai Lama, Michael Jackson, Malala Yousafzai, Salman Rushdie and Morgan Freeman, who have also spoken before the society founded in 1823. The society ever since has been inviting world leaders to its podium. It is safe to say that, Mrs. Funny Bones might charm her way into the English hearts with her wit and humour wrapped around her message of lack of menstrual hygiene provision for women in India.PadMan stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. Kumar plays the role of an illiterate village man who turns into an entrepreneur in his journey to provide sanitary napkins to women. The film will hit screens on January 25.